Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Agios Epiktitos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

2 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
$42,032
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
Leave a request
OneOne
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$82,380
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go