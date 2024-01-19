Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Nigeria
  3. Residential
  4. Ogun

Residential properties for sale in Ogun, Nigeria

1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with appliances, with surveillance security system in Shimawa, Nigeria
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with appliances, with surveillance security system
Shimawa, Nigeria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
A newly built 3 bedrooms 3½ bathrooms (all ensuite) house in a quiet and gated estate. It fe…
€45,955
Leave a request

Properties features in Ogun, Nigeria

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir