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Residential properties for sale in Fika, Nigeria

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Gadaka, Nigeria
Cottage
Gadaka, Nigeria
$634,832
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Gadaka, Nigeria
Villa
Gadaka, Nigeria
$1,85M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Fika, Nigeria

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Luxury
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