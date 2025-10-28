Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Nicaragua
  3. San Juan
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in San Juan, Nicaragua

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 room house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
3 room house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW PRICE $99,000 ‍ Introducing an extraordinary project brought to you by BVN Real Estate…
Price on request
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
House 10 bedrooms
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to your dream home: a magnificent one-story, custom Hacienda-style residence with si…
Price on request
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
6 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Home for Sale in La Talanguera, San Juan del Sur – Unmatched Panoramic Views Locat…
Price on request
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
1 bedroom apartment in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
1 bedroom apartment
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
Pelican Eyes Resort & Spa is a prestigious residence located in the heart of San Juan del Su…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
3 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the luxurious 3-bedroom model house at El Encanto del Sur, nestled within the pr…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
2 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Casa Madrono, a sanctuary nestled within the prestigious Pelican Eyes residence i…
$279,000
Leave a request
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
6 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
6 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
🌴 Property for Sale in Bosques del Mar - San Juan del Sur 🌊 Live the dream in this charmi…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
2 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 500 m²
Property for Sale 3 km from Playa Remanso – new price $239.00‍Located in a peaceful area sur…
$239,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Rivas, Nicaragua
2 bedroom house
Rivas, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive Property Listing: Independent Living Oasis in Rivas Discover this exclusive prope…
Price on request
Leave a request
Atlas PropertyAtlas Property
4 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
4 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 17 000 m²
House for Sale on the Outskirts of Eastern San Juan del Sur - $289.00Discover a unique oppor…
$289,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
4 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
Three-Unit Property in the Heart of the City Center This remarkable property, constructed…
Price on request
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
House 10 bedrooms
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 1
Price: $349,000 USD Location: Barrio La Talanguera, San Juan del Sur Distance: Just 100 me…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go