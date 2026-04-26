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Mansions for sale in Granada, Nicaragua

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Mansion in Granada, Nicaragua
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Mansion
Granada, Nicaragua
Bathrooms count 3
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 1
Colonial Investment Property in Granada, Nicaragua – USD 1,500,000   Unlock a rare inves…
$1,50M
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