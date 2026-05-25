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Houses for sale in Granada, Nicaragua

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4 bedroom house in Diriomo, Nicaragua
4 bedroom house
Diriomo, Nicaragua
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
The reclusive, private nature of our home makes photos difficult. We designed it to be hidde…
$220,000
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