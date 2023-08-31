The top 10 countries from which most tourists come to Uzbekistan

In the period of January to July 2023, the Republic of Uzbekistan was quite a popular destination for tourists. During this time, more than 3.68 million foreigners entered this country for tourism purposes. And how many Uzbeks themselves traveled to other countries during this span?

Tajikistan—1.15 million people. Kyrgyzstan—912.8 thousand people. Kazakhstan—over 879,000 people. Russia—417,400 Russians. Turkey—58,000 citizens of Turkey. Turkmenistan—39,600 citizens of Turkmenistan. South Korea—20,200 citizens. India—20,000 citizens. China—17,700 citizens. Germany—14,100 citizens.

Uzbek citizens also tend to explore other countries as tourists: in January-June 2023, there were more than 2.03 million of them.

