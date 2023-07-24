Better to buy? In Uzbekistan, the demand for real estate purchase is growing, and for rent — decreasing

According to Kapital.uz, in the first half of the year more than 130,000 real estate transactions were made in Uzbekistan (annual growth amounted to 3.9%). At the same time, the demand for rental housing is significantly reduced, which means that it is becoming cheaper to rent an apartment in Uzbekistan. You will find more interesting information in the article.

Demand for real estate in Uzbekistan declined in summer

In May 2023, the number of real estate transactions in Uzbekistan amounted to 25,500. In summer, as it usually happens, the interest in apartments and houses decreased slightly — the number of transactions was 23,600 (decrease in demand in June compared to May was 7,7%).

The largest declines were registered in Tashkent (17%), Syr Darya (10%) and Navoi (9%). However, comparing the data to June 2022, we can note a 3.5% increase in home sales.

Changes in rental prices in Tashkent

In Tashkent, the cost of rental apartments continues to go down. Since the beginning of this year, the average rent has dropped by 14.3%. The largest decline was recorded in March, when prices fell by 7%. However, compared to June last year, the rental cost in Tashkent increased by 5.4%.

In addition, three districts of the capital experienced a marked decrease of more than 20 percent during the year. In particular, prices in the Almazar region fell by 26%, in Shaykhanthahur by 24% and in Bektemir by 22%.

Although the rental market started to revive in May and showed a recovery, a 2.4% drop was noted in June. The average rent in Tashkent was $8.8 per square meter.

Despite a significant decline in prices since the beginning of the year, in June, in the Shaykhanthahur district, prices remained quite high ($10.8/sq.m), Yakkasari district ($10.9 per square meter) and Mirabad district ($11.7/sq.m).

At the same time, apartment rental in Tashkent remains the most affordable in Uchtepinsky district ($7.3 per square meter), Sergelysky district ($6.3/sq m) and Bektemir district ($5.5/sq m).

Secondary real estate market

In June, housing price growth in the secondary real estate market slowed. Unlike in May, when prices rose by 2.5%, in June the growth was only 0.8%.

Compared to last year, average secondary property prices rose by more than 22%. The largest increases are recorded in Namangan district (34.9%), Tashkent district (29.4%) and Tashkent city (30.4%).

In the capital, secondary housing prices rose by 0.7% in June, which is lower than in the previous month (1.7%). The Mirabad District (2.4 per cent) and the Mirzo-Ulugbek District (2.6 per cent) experienced high price growth.