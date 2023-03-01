64% of owners in Dubai are planning to sell their apartments or villas—52% are ready to do it this year. The owners’ goal is to make a profit on the background of a sharp rise in housing prices in the Emirate.

Interestingly, 90% of respondents, after the sale of existing property, intend to buy another object in Dubai—if they can get a good profit during the first transaction. The survey among UAE property owners was commissioned by Metropolitan Homes in the first half of January 2023.

“The YouGov survey results are further evidence that UAE homeowners have confidence in Dubai as an established real estate market and that the level of planned activity in the secondary market will continue to drive transaction volumes in the emirate’s real estate sector,” said Alina Adamko, head of sales at Metropolitan Homes.

Expert on what’s happening in Dubai real estate market

It is noted that future residential property owners in Dubai could benefit tremendously from such investments, as industry reports indicate that the city’s population will grow from today’s 3.5 million to 5.8 million by 2040.

“Current and projected market conditions are favorable for residential property owners in Dubai if they are thinking about selling or leasing their properties, as demand for completed properties exceeds supply, especially in sought-after areas,» said Nikita Kuznetsov, partner at Metropolitan Group and general manager of Metropolitan Premium Properties. «Last year, transaction volume in the secondary market increased by 300%, so we expect this trend to continue for the foreseeable future.”

A few more key takeaways from the survey: