Almost twice as much housing has been built in Tashkent

In Tashkent in the first quarter of 2023 (i.e., from January to March), the volume of construction works reached 6.8 trillion soums (soum—the national currency of Uzbekistan—ed.). This is 89.7% more than in the same period last year.

The Mirzo Ulugbek district of Uzbekistan was the most active in construction during this period. Indicators here grew by 115.8%, up to 1 trillion soums. Following the leader is Yunusabad district with 938.3 billion soums (54.2% growth).

In total, construction projects worth 27.6 trillion soums were implemented in Uzbekistan in January–March this year. Investments in housing construction amounted to about 3.8 trillion soums. At the same time, large developers contributed 23.4%, small enterprises and microfirms accounted for 59.3%, and the remaining 17.3% came from the informal sector.

It should be noted that such activity was preceded by the decree of the President of Uzbekistan , Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who instructed the construction of 90 thousand apartments by the end of 2023. It is planned to achieve this volume by building up empty lands with multi-story houses.

Thus, 31 thousand apartments will be built within the "New Uzbekistan" project, 8 thousand apartments will be built at the expense of other state programs, and 51 thousand apartments will be built by private contractors.