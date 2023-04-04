The Greek “Golden Visa” will not increase in price yet. The transition period has been extended

The “Golden Visa” of Greece will not yet become twice as expensive as planned. The transition period was extended for another three months.

According to the new immigration code of Greece , the “transition period” for the “Golden Visa” program was extended until July 31, 2023. Until then, you can get a residence permit in Greece by investing €250 thousand in real estate. In August 2023, the minimum investment threshold will rise to €500,000.

It is worth noting that the increase in the cost of the “golden passport” will affect only 36 municipalities with the highest demand for housing. They are all listed here .

Because of the announcement of the rise in the price of the Golden Visa, investors have become much more active in buying property in Greece. Moreover, the authorities do not have time to process a massive number of applications: over the past six months, they received 4133 applications from buyers and processed only 1,505 of them.