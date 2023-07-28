The real estate market of Uzbekistan has recently been developing by leaps and bounds: the pace of construction is growing , and over the first six months of 2023, the country concluded more than 130 thousand transactions . Taking Stat.uz data as a basis, we decided to analyze how housing prices have changed in all regions of Uzbekistan over the past three years, from 2020 to the present.

Tashkent

Let's start our review with the real estate market in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The situation with prices in Tashkent is as follows: their growth in 2022 first turned into a decline, and in 2023 the numbers began to gain momentum again.

According to the Numbeo service, the cost of a square meter in Tashkent currently varies between $600-$1100.

Namangan region

Let's move on to the second-most populous city in Uzbekistan, which is Namangan.

In this case, we can see a clear difference between the primary and secondary markets at the time of 2020—while prices for the “primary” were actively growing, the “secondary” was noticeably lagging behind. What is interesting is that in 2023, the situation looks exactly the opposite: now it is the secondary market that is “growing” faster.

The cost of a square meter in Namangan at the moment varies between $300 and $400.

Samarqand Region

The third-most populous Uzbek city, Samarqand, stands out from the crowd. Let's see exactly how.

Surprisingly, housing prices in this city were rising in 2021, and now, on the contrary, they are declining. In this city, you can expect to pay between $500 and $800 per square meter right now.

Andijan region

Now let's see how things are with prices in the cultural center of Uzbekistan and, at the same time, the oldest city in the world, Andijan (which is more than 2500 years old).

The situation in Andijan is quite interesting: if prices for new buildings grew most actively in 2022 (as well as in the country as a whole), the biggest jump in secondary prices occurred in 2021. In the second quarter of 2023, the primary market was falling while the secondary market, on the contrary, was increasing (and significantly).

Jizzakh region

How are the prices in Jizzakh city, which is located on the highway between Tashkent and Samarkand? See the chart below.

In this city, by the second quarter of 2023, prices had also begun to rise, both for new buildings and for housing from the old stock. The cost of one square meter in Jizzakh is now in the range of $300–$500.

Khorezm Region

The following graph shows the three-year dynamics of prices in the Khorezm region of the country. By the way, the Great Silk Road once passed through the city of Khorezm.

There is also a difference in trends in the primary and secondary markets. For example, in the second quarter of 2023, prices for new buildings began to decline while prices for secondary housing began to grow.

Bukhara Region

Let's transfer to the ancient Uzbek city of Bukhara and see how things are going with the cost of housing there.

In the secondary market of this city, a sharp jump in prices happened a little late—not in 2022, but in early 2023. The primary market is moving quite steadily towards growth (except for a noticeable drop in the first quarter of 2021).

Now, 1 sq.m. in Bukhara costs about $200–$400.

Kashkadarya Region

Kashkadarya region, which is located on the western slope of the Pamir Mountains, is more or less stable region in terms of prices. However, this year has become an exception: in the first quarter of 2023, the prices for new buildings have grown strongly, in the second quarter they are already going down, and the secondary market, on the contrary, is “growing”.

Surkhandarya Region

The southernmost region of Uzbekistan, the Surkhandarya region, was not distinguished until 2022 by special price hikes for both new buildings and secondary housing. However, 2022 became a turning point, and housing began to actively rise in price.

Sirdaryo Region

The Sirdaryo region is considered a rather poor region of the country, and because of the lack of water, it is even called the “Hungry Steppe”. Let's see how this region is doing with real estate prices.

As we can see, the graph is quite uneven, but in 2023, prices still “went up”.

Fergana Region

The young Uzbek city of Fergana, which is located in the southern part of the vast Fergana Valley, is often called a “garden city” because of the ubiquitous squares, parks, and alleys.

What about housing prices there?

The cost of housing in Fergana began to rise strongly only in 2022, and in 2023 this trend continues.

Navoiy Region

Navoiy region is a large industrial city in Uzbekistan, where, for example, Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combinat is located. Housing prices in this region, unlike many others, are on the decline.

Republic of Karakalpakstan

And the last region of Uzbekistan, which is a sovereign part of this country, is the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

Here we can see a pronounced price increase in the fourth quarter of 2020 in the primary market and the opposite trend in the secondary market. As of 2023, all housing is gradually becoming more expensive.

Overall picture

This is what the house price index looks like overall across the Republic of Uzbekistan.

As we can see, 2020 was the most stable year in terms of prices. A huge jump in prices in both the primary and secondary markets of the country occurred in 2022. By the first quarter of 2023, the prices had decreased, and by the second quarter of 2023, there was an upward trend again.

As for the cost per square meter at the moment, it ranges from $550 to $1100.

