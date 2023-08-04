Everyone has probably thought about studying abroad at least once. But then the question immediately arises: how much does it even cost? And is it possible to get higher education abroad for free? You will find an exhaustive answer in our detailed digest with examples and figures.

The advantages of education abroad are obvious: it is the acquisition of international experience, personal growth, and in general, much more opportunities. But most people are stopped by the idea of the cost of such education, because usually we associate a foreign diploma with the words «too expensive». Undoubtedly, there are countries where education is not for everyone, but along with them there are those states where foreign students can get higher education for quite affordable amounts, or even free.

To make it easier for you to choose the right option, we created this guide. It consists of 3 key parts: expensive, budgetary, and free education. Each block lists 5 countries with tuition fees and examples of universities where you can enroll. It’s also important to point out that when we wrote this, we assumed that you want to get a bachelor’s degree, which typically takes 3–4 years to complete.

Expensive education

A year of study in the UK

The cost of education in England is unlikely to please anyone, especially foreigners, as the country is known as one of the most expensive study abroad destination. For comparison: local students for a year of study pay $11,150, foreign students — from $25,000 (the amount depends greatly on the course you pick).

University Course fee per year University of Oxford From $36.623 to $56.000. University of Cambridge From $31.000 to $81.000 University of Glasgow From $25.230.

A year of study in the USA

There are more than 4,500 universities in the U.S., many of which are ranked year after year in the QS World University Rankings. Tuition costs will depend on the type of qualifications and the institution picked. University fees for international students here range from about $25,000 to $55,000 per year. Studies show that the cost of obtaining a higher education at U.S. public universities (adjusted for inflation) has tripled between 1989 and 2019.

University Course fee per year Massachusetts Institute of Technology $59.750. Stanford University $20.577 (quarterly) Harvard University From $54.269 to $61.768.

A year of study in Australia

More than 456,000 international students studied in Australia from January to April 2022. The cost of an Australian education is quite high. The exception is medical degrees, as they will be much more expensive to obtain.

University Course fee per year Australian National University From $41,030. University of New England Between $20,000 and $35,000. The University of Sydney Between $45,000 and $55,000.

A year of study in the Netherlands

Tuition fees in the Netherlands vary depending on where you are coming from: for students from the European Union, tuition will cost around $1800-4000 per year, while for other international students it will be around $6000-20,000.

University Course fee per year University of Amsterdam Between €8,600-€20,000. Utrecht University Between €12,000-€14,000. Leiden University €1157 for students from EEA countries, Suriname or Switzerland, for all others €12,500-€26,000.

A year of study in Sweden

Studying in Sweden is free for EU citizens and those with a permanent residence permit. Other students will have to pay between $8,000 and $17,000. Also, when applying to the local university, you need to consider this nuance: in addition, you need to pay about $87 for the application. This amount you need when you come to the admissions office, which deals with the processing of the application.

University Course fee per year Stockholm University $8.000—$13,000. Karolinska Institute About $17.000. Blekinge Institute of Technology About $11,000.

Budgetary education

A year of study in Hungary

Tuition fees in Hungary are considered quite affordable, especially relative to other Western European countries. The cost of most programs starts at $5,000, except for medical training, where the figures are much higher — from $12,000 to $16,000.

University Course fee per year University of Pécs In the $6,000 range. Corvinus University For EEA applicants it is $4000-$5000, for others it is $5000-$6400. University of Debrecen From $6.500 to $17.500

A year of study in France

There are 83 universities in France, the cost of education in which depends on the program you choose. For European students (including citizens of the EU, the European Economic Area, Andorra or Switzerland) education in France may be said to be free — only $170 per year. The fact is that most of the entire cost is paid by the government. For students from countries outside the EU, the amount will be many times higher.

University Course fee per year Aix-Marseille University €2770. University of Rennes I €650. University Grenoble Alpes starting at €3100

A year of study in Italy

On average, the cost of education in public Italian universities ranges from $500 to $4,000 per year. An important nuance: the amount of your payment will depend not only on the course, but also on the income of your family. So, after you apply for an assessment of your family’s income and the university conducts it, the amount of your tuition may be much cheaper than you anticipated.

University Course fee per year The Sapienza University of Rome From €1200 to €2924. Ca’ Foscari University of Venice Without any benefits, the maximum amount will be €2,062, but there are programs where it is higher, from €4,000 to €8,278. University of Pisa €500.

A year of study in Portugal

Portugal is home to 50 universities where tuition is quite inexpensive — the average cost of higher education is usually close to $3,500 for each academic year. However, you should also consider that there will be other costs in the process: you will need to pay for the application process, student visa, etc.

University Course fee per year University of Lisbon From €3500 to €7000. University of Minho From €3000 to €6500. University of Coimbra €7000

A year of study in Poland

In Poland, the tuition fees for state and non-state universities are set by the university itself, but the amount should not be lower than the cost of the educational process. The cost of education varies from 2000 to 6000 dollars a year and depends, as elsewhere, on the educational institution and the training program.

University Course fee per year Wrocław University From €3600 The University of Warsaw From €1500 to €4600 (Swiss and EU citizens can enroll in some programs free of charge) University of Gdańsk From €1100.

Free education

A year of study in the Czech Republic

In Czech state universities, all students can study absolutely free, but with one caveat — the programs you choose must be in the Czech language. If you want to study in English, you have to pay.

University Course fee in English per year Metropolitan University Prague €2428 Masaryk University From €2500 to €7000 University of Pardubice €2500-€3500

A year of study in Germany

Germany is known for offering free education to all students, including foreigners. You only have to pay a semester fee, which is a charge for the use of various services, from the canteen to a discounted travel pass.

University Course fee in English per year Free University of Berlin €625. Berlin Institute of Technology €612. Goethe University Frankfurt €750.

A year of study in Austria

In Austria state universities’ education is free, but you have to pay a semester fee, and it will cost more than, for example, in Germany (except for students from EU countries). The advantage is that you can enter Austrian universities right after high school, even without knowing the language.

University Course fee in English per year University of Vienna $40 for EU students, $1630 for everyone else. University of Salzburg $1630 Johannes Kepler University Linz $40 for EU students, $1600 for all others.

A year of study in Iceland

Iceland is a small country and there are only seven universities (four public and three private). Education in public universities is free, including for foreign students. The only necessary payment is the registration fee.

University Course fee in English per year University of Iceland About $580. Bifröst University About $1900. Iceland University of the Arts From $5.

A year of study in Norway

Most Norwegian universities are publicly funded, as the Norwegian government believes that it is very important to provide access to quality and affordable European education for all. Thus, public universities in Norway do not charge tuition fees, you only have to pay a semester fee.

University Course fee in English per year Oslo Metropolitan University $140. University of Bergen $65. Østfold University College $70.

Essential reminder. When choosing a university to attend, be sure to consider the other monthly expenses you will need to incur in the country you choose. Consider the following items: housing and utilities, local transportation, food, entertainment, household goods, clothing, and so on.