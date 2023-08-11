The step-by-step process of buying real estate in Uzbekistan and recent changes in this market

In Uzbekistan, the demand for real estate is growing , and the number of concluded purchase and sale transactions is increasing. Today we will tell you about the latest innovations in the real estate market of Uzbekistan, the procedure of buying housing in the country in steps, current prices for apartments, and how things are with mortgages.

What has changed in the Uzbek real estate market in recent years?

Recent changes in the real estate market in Uzbekistan have made this area more accessible to foreigners. For example, since May 1, 2022, citizens of 108 countries have had the right to purchase real estate under construction in Uzbekistan without the need to have a residence permit. This gave them the opportunity to invest in real estate in various regions of the country.

Thus, in the Tashkent region, as well as in the cities of Tashkent and Samarkand, foreigners can purchase real estate objects worth at least $180,000. In other regions, the minimum value of real estate objects is $85,000.

Also at the same time, the value of real estate in Tashkent and the Tashkent region was reduced, the purchase of which can get a residence permit in Uzbekistan. Now this amount is $300 thousand (previously it was $400,000), and for other regions, it is from $100 thousand to $200 thousand. Citizens of 111 countries have the right to obtain a residence permit in this way.

Another relaxation: from May 1, foreign citizens pay personal income tax at a rate of 12% (the previous rate was 20%). Exceptions are dividends, interest, and income from freight (payment for transportation of cargo conditioned by contract or law, ed.).

Step-by-step procedure for buying real estate in Uzbekistan

The main condition when buying housing in Uzbekistan is to prove the origin of the funds you plan to invest.

In general, the purchase scheme is quite simple and includes several main stages:

Selecting an object

Select the desired object on local websites or through real estate agencies. This can be done remotely. And for registration of the purchase, you will need to go to Uzbekistan. Prepayment

Make a prepayment on the spot in local currency or via bank transfer. Registration of the contract

Draw up a contract of sale with the seller. Money transfer

Transfer the money for the purchased property. Registration with BTI

Register the property with the BTI and obtain a cadastral number through the Unified Portal of Interactive State Services. Signing agreements with utilities

The main thing is the connection to water supply and disposal. You can also submit an application to the water utility remotely.

How much does housing cost in Uzbekistan?

According to domtut.uz , prices for 1-room apartments start at 167,400,000 soms ($14,296), for 2-room apartments at 206,800,000 soms (about $18,000), and for 3-room apartments at 187,910,000 soms (about $16,000).

Prices vary depending on the city, neighborhood, and selected residential complex.

Can I buy an apartment in Uzbekistan with a mortgage?

The issue of introducing mortgages in Uzbekistan has been actively discussed for several years. Affordable mortgages can significantly affect the development of the real estate market, namely by increasing the number of buyers able to purchase housing with the help of long-term loans. It also stimulates the expansion of the supply of residential real estate and the creation of more flexible conditions for buyers.