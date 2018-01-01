Residential complex High-rise residence Me Do Re with swimming pools and a spa area in JLT, Dubai, UAE

Budaoers, Hungary

from € 434,000

217 m² 1 apartment

A 3-STOREY, DOUBLE COMFORTABLE SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE WITH JACUZZI, SAUNA, ALARM, TERRACE, BALCONY, GARDEN CONNECTED, SUNNY HALF FOR SALE IN BUDAÖRS GREEN AREA! In Budaörs, in an easily accessible, central, yet secluded street, a quiet, green, PANORAMIC, uniquely beautiful home awaits its new family. The owner built the house for his family in 2003. It has become a real, warm nest for them. Unfortunately, as is usually the case, the children grew up and flew out, so despite their love for the house, the family decided it was time to move on. Your future home awaits its new residents in a beautiful environment, in a cul-de-sac in Budaörs, far from the noise of the world, but a few minutes from the center of Budaörs. The property has a usable floor area of ​​217 square meters, is well-distributed, has unique solutions, LIVING ROOM + 3 rooms, directly connected to the terrace and garden, equipped with a jacuzzi and sauna. The house has a 200 m2 private garden: perfectly INTIMATE, closed, grassy, ​​equipped with an automatic irrigation system, and a 31 m2 built-in, cozy terrace. On the lower floor there is a closed garage with automatic gate for two cars, a Finnish sauna, a laundry room and the engine room. From the lower level, you can go up the stairs directly to the living space, which can also be reached from an outdoor staircase with a wrought iron railing. On the lower level of the living space (first floor) there is the dining room and kitchen as well as the spacious living room in one air space, from here you can directly exit to the terrace, the instant greenery and chirping birds. There is also a built-in fireplace in the living room, which gives off a pleasant atmosphere on winter evenings. A spacious hallway with a built-in wardrobe and a bathroom with a shower/toilet were also created on this level. On the upper floor, there are two sunny bedrooms of 20 sqm and one of 12 sqm, as well as a large bathroom with a bathtub and toilet. The bedrooms have a wonderful, panoramic terrace. This house is truly beautiful, in excellent condition inside and out. Come, admire, fall in love.