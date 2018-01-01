  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex High-rise residence SO/UPTOWN with a hotel, a business center and rich infrastructure, JL, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex High-rise residence SO/UPTOWN with a hotel, a business center and rich infrastructure, JL, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 842,728
Residential complex High-rise residence SO/UPTOWN with a hotel, a business center and rich infrastructure, JL, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The high-rise residential complex includes apartments (28 floors), a hotel with 188 rooms (10 floors), and commercial premises (22 floors). In the territory you'll find panoramic views, a spa, conference rooms, restaurants and shops, lounge areas, a bar and swimming pools, a gym, a kids' club.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near Sheikh Zayed Road.

  • Dubai Marina - 7 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 5 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex FALL IN LOVE
Budaoers, Hungary
from € 434,000
217 m² 1 apartment
Developer: OTP Bank

 A 3-STOREY, DOUBLE COMFORTABLE SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE WITH JACUZZI, SAUNA, ALARM, TERRACE, BALCONY, GARDEN CONNECTED, SUNNY HALF FOR SALE IN BUDAÖRS GREEN AREA! In Budaörs, in an easily accessible, central, yet secluded street, a quiet, green, PANORAMIC, uniquely beautiful home awaits its new family. The owner built the house for his family in 2003. It has become a real, warm nest for them. Unfortunately, as is usually the case, the children grew up and flew out, so despite their love for the house, the family decided it was time to move on. Your future home awaits its new residents in a beautiful environment, in a cul-de-sac in Budaörs, far from the noise of the world, but a few minutes from the center of Budaörs. The property has a usable floor area of ​​217 square meters, is well-distributed, has unique solutions, LIVING ROOM + 3 rooms, directly connected to the terrace and garden, equipped with a jacuzzi and sauna. The house has a 200 m2 private garden: perfectly INTIMATE, closed, grassy, ​​equipped with an automatic irrigation system, and a 31 m2 built-in, cozy terrace. On the lower floor there is a closed garage with automatic gate for two cars, a Finnish sauna, a laundry room and the engine room. From the lower level, you can go up the stairs directly to the living space, which can also be reached from an outdoor staircase with a wrought iron railing. On the lower level of the living space (first floor) there is the dining room and kitchen as well as the spacious living room in one air space, from here you can directly exit to the terrace, the instant greenery and chirping birds. There is also a built-in fireplace in the living room, which gives off a pleasant atmosphere on winter evenings. A spacious hallway with a built-in wardrobe and a bathroom with a shower/toilet were also created on this level. On the upper floor, there are two sunny bedrooms of 20 sqm and one of 12 sqm, as well as a large bathroom with a bathtub and toilet. The bedrooms have a wonderful, panoramic terrace. This house is truly beautiful, in excellent condition inside and out. Come, admire, fall in love.
Residential complex Marincity Trabzon PREMIUM 2A
Yomra, Turkey
Price on request
187–192 m² 2 apartmens

MARINCITY TRABZON, the prestigious apartments project which brought groundbreaking features in real estate to the city. Standards of luxury and comfort are redefined in Kasusutu, Yomra, the new center of attraction at the heart of the Black Sea, Trabzon.

 

For Those Whose Eyes on the Horizon

An unmatched residential area for your family of all ages who will spend great time peacefully and safely. With to the smallest details designed and built residences and recreational facilities, MARINCITY TRABZON turns five-star hotel holiday experience into your daily routine. Taken inspiration from uninterrupted sea view and thus the horizon, the project was designed, thinking always ahead.

 

MARINCITY TRABZON Inside Apartments and Buildings

  • Wide sea view in every room
  • Balcony with sea view and entrance from both living room and kitchen
  • Sunroom in each balcony
  • Air conditioner connection in each room, compatible with different brands and outdoor unit already installed
  • Central underfloor heating, adjustable from inside each apartment (ready for gas heating when available)
  • High ceiling, 2,95 meter
  • 3 x Schindler passenger elevator in each building with a capacity of 14 people, and 1 freight elevator
  • In each floor, hygenic and technological garbage chute system, works with personal electronic cards
  • Excellent sound isolation between apartments
  • Apartment windows: Isıcam K Series -prevents heat loss by 50 percent in winter and prevents heat from entering by 40 percent in summer.
  • Fixed automatic sprinkler fire extinguishing system, fire detector and alarm
  • Video Interkom system in each apartment
  • Direct entrance from buildings to parking garage and recreational facilities

 

MARINCITY TRABZON Outdoor Areas

  • Parking garage and lot
  • 7/24 Security
  • Very large green spaces and recreational areas
  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness centers
  • Turkish Bath, Sauna and Steam Rooms
  • Cafe with high guest capacity
  • Indoor playground for children
  • Tennis courts
  • Basketball and volleyball court
  • 1 km long separate walking and cycling paths

 

Rare and Valuable Location

Recreational, shopping, tourism, education, health, transportation facilities and services are nearby your seafront apartment. Get a chance to have quick access to offerings of city life from a distinguished location where green meets blue. In Trabzon, the Black Sea’s iconic city where toursim and economy grows exponentially, MARINCITY TRABZON offers you more for the future.
Residential quarter Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Krakow, Poland
Completion date: 2023
Developer: LOCO REAL ESTATE

We invite you to buy an apartment in a modern multi-family building. The investment ensures comfort of life and a friendly area. A green park with a relaxation zone and alleys will be built in the central part of the estate.

The planned date of completion of construction B1 and B2 is XII 2023.
The planned completion date for the entire investment is December 2024.

Ask for similar or larger apartments.

DISTRIBUTION
The 41.26 m2 apartment is located on the second floor with balcony ( B1 ).

STANDARD
The offer includes apartments of a higher standard, with a diverse area and functional layout. On the ground floor of the building, the apartments will include gardens, and on the upper floors loggias, balconies.
Caring for the comfort and safety of residents, anti-burglar entrance doors, three-glazed windows with diffusers equipped with anti-smog filters, air conditioning in the living room and floor heating will be installed in the apartments. Apartments on the ground floor will be equipped with wiring enabling remote control of blinds.

Urban heating
Porta door.
Monitoring.

Currently, the sale offer includes 174 apartments in buildings B1 and B2 in meters from 30 to 74 m2.
Four buildings will be located on a plot of over 18,000 sq m.

LOCATION
The building is located in the Krowodrza district at ul. Wybicki in Krakow.
The area has numerous grocery stores, elementary school, kindergartens and nurseries, gastronomic establishments, medical and dental offices, parcel lockers and hair salons.
This part of Krakow is characterized by a well-developed network of public transport connections:
150 m bus stop
400 m tram stop
1 km PKP station

We are only 3 km from the Main Square.
The direct proximity of walking routes creates many opportunities for lovers of an active lifestyle. In the area you will find, among others. Krowoderski Park and the Park. St. Wyspiański

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
The planned date of completion of construction B1 and B2 is XII 2023.
The planned completion date for the entire investment is December 2024.

Garage additionally payable: the price depends on the choice of place and type of parking space.
 

