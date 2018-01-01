Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 1,285,433
New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

We offer beautiful villas with a panoramic view of the Marmara Sea, gardens and parking spaces.

The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor swimming pool and a sports club.

Completion - August, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near one of the largest parks of Istanbul.

  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • E-5 highway - 10 minutes
  • Bus stop - 1 minute
  • Beach - 3 minutes
  • Airport - 35 minutes
