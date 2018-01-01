  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey

Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
from € 1,551,748
;
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with large gardens and panoramic views of the lake and the sea.

It's possible to build a swimming pool.

The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, cafes and restaurants, a gym, sports grounds and kids' playgrounds.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 1 km
  • City center - 45 km
  • Shopping mall - 8 km
  • Airport - 40 km
  • TEM highway - 2 km
New building location
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Marincity Trabzon PREMIUM 2A
Yomra, Turkey
Price on request
Residential quarter Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Krakow, Poland
Residential complex FALL IN LOVE
Budaoers, Hungary
from € 434,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
from € 1,551,748
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer beautiful villas with a panoramic view of the Marmara Sea, gardens and parking spaces.

The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor swimming pool and a sports club.

Completion - August, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near one of the largest parks of Istanbul.

  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • E-5 highway - 10 minutes
  • Bus stop - 1 minute
  • Beach - 3 minutes
  • Airport - 35 minutes
Residential complex FALL IN LOVE
Budaoers, Hungary
from € 434,000
217 m² 1 apartment
Developer: OTP Bank

 A 3-STOREY, DOUBLE COMFORTABLE SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE WITH JACUZZI, SAUNA, ALARM, TERRACE, BALCONY, GARDEN CONNECTED, SUNNY HALF FOR SALE IN BUDAÖRS GREEN AREA! In Budaörs, in an easily accessible, central, yet secluded street, a quiet, green, PANORAMIC, uniquely beautiful home awaits its new family. The owner built the house for his family in 2003. It has become a real, warm nest for them. Unfortunately, as is usually the case, the children grew up and flew out, so despite their love for the house, the family decided it was time to move on. Your future home awaits its new residents in a beautiful environment, in a cul-de-sac in Budaörs, far from the noise of the world, but a few minutes from the center of Budaörs. The property has a usable floor area of ​​217 square meters, is well-distributed, has unique solutions, LIVING ROOM + 3 rooms, directly connected to the terrace and garden, equipped with a jacuzzi and sauna. The house has a 200 m2 private garden: perfectly INTIMATE, closed, grassy, ​​equipped with an automatic irrigation system, and a 31 m2 built-in, cozy terrace. On the lower floor there is a closed garage with automatic gate for two cars, a Finnish sauna, a laundry room and the engine room. From the lower level, you can go up the stairs directly to the living space, which can also be reached from an outdoor staircase with a wrought iron railing. On the lower level of the living space (first floor) there is the dining room and kitchen as well as the spacious living room in one air space, from here you can directly exit to the terrace, the instant greenery and chirping birds. There is also a built-in fireplace in the living room, which gives off a pleasant atmosphere on winter evenings. A spacious hallway with a built-in wardrobe and a bathroom with a shower/toilet were also created on this level. On the upper floor, there are two sunny bedrooms of 20 sqm and one of 12 sqm, as well as a large bathroom with a bathtub and toilet. The bedrooms have a wonderful, panoramic terrace. This house is truly beautiful, in excellent condition inside and out. Come, admire, fall in love.
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city.

The residence features large green areas, around-the-clock security, a three-level underground parking, a fitness center, a spa area with a sauna, a hamam and a jacuzzi, a conference room, a lounge area, a kids' playground and a play room, outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, concierge service.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Aluminium windows
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 35 km
  • School - 2 km
  • University - 3 km
  • City center - 14 km
  • Beach - 1 km
  • Shopping malls - 4 km
  • Main highways - 1 km
  • Bridges - 12 km
Realting.com
Go