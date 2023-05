Residential complex High-rise residence Fashionz with a business center, swimming pools and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Yomra, Turkey

Price on request

187–192 m² 2 apartmens

MARINCITY TRABZON, the prestigious apartments project which brought groundbreaking features in real estate to the city. Standards of luxury and comfort are redefined in Kasusutu, Yomra, the new center of attraction at the heart of the Black Sea, Trabzon.

For Those Whose Eyes on the Horizon

An unmatched residential area for your family of all ages who will spend great time peacefully and safely. With to the smallest details designed and built residences and recreational facilities, MARINCITY TRABZON turns five-star hotel holiday experience into your daily routine. Taken inspiration from uninterrupted sea view and thus the horizon, the project was designed, thinking always ahead.

MARINCITY TRABZON Inside Apartments and Buildings

Wide sea view in every room

Balcony with sea view and entrance from both living room and kitchen

Sunroom in each balcony

Air conditioner connection in each room, compatible with different brands and outdoor unit already installed

Central underfloor heating, adjustable from inside each apartment (ready for gas heating when available)

High ceiling, 2,95 meter

3 x Schindler passenger elevator in each building with a capacity of 14 people, and 1 freight elevator

In each floor, hygenic and technological garbage chute system, works with personal electronic cards

Excellent sound isolation between apartments

Apartment windows: Isıcam K Series -prevents heat loss by 50 percent in winter and prevents heat from entering by 40 percent in summer.

Fixed automatic sprinkler fire extinguishing system, fire detector and alarm

Video Interkom system in each apartment

Direct entrance from buildings to parking garage and recreational facilities

MARINCITY TRABZON Outdoor Areas

Parking garage and lot

7/24 Security

Very large green spaces and recreational areas

Swimming pools

Fitness centers

Turkish Bath, Sauna and Steam Rooms

Cafe with high guest capacity

Indoor playground for children

Tennis courts

Basketball and volleyball court

1 km long separate walking and cycling paths

Rare and Valuable Location

Recreational, shopping, tourism, education, health, transportation facilities and services are nearby your seafront apartment. Get a chance to have quick access to offerings of city life from a distinguished location where green meets blue. In Trabzon, the Black Sea’s iconic city where toursim and economy grows exponentially, MARINCITY TRABZON offers you more for the future.