  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex New residence Mykonos with a beach and lounge areas, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Mykonos with a beach and lounge areas, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 612,586
;
Residential complex New residence Mykonos with a beach and lounge areas, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
1 / 5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer townhouses with terraces, gardens and parking spaces.

The residence features lounge areas, a beach and a beach club, a swimming pool and parks.

Completion - October, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near highways, schools and medical centers.

  • Dubai Marina - 30 minutes
  • Business Bay - 30 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 40 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Marincity Trabzon PREMIUM 2A
Yomra, Turkey
Price on request
Residential complex High-rise residence Fashionz with a business center, swimming pools and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex FALL IN LOVE
Budaoers, Hungary
from € 434,000
Residential quarter Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Krakow, Poland
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence Mykonos with a beach and lounge areas, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 612,586
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex FALL IN LOVE
Budaoers, Hungary
from € 434,000
217 m² 1 apartment
Developer: OTP Bank

 A 3-STOREY, DOUBLE COMFORTABLE SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE WITH JACUZZI, SAUNA, ALARM, TERRACE, BALCONY, GARDEN CONNECTED, SUNNY HALF FOR SALE IN BUDAÖRS GREEN AREA! In Budaörs, in an easily accessible, central, yet secluded street, a quiet, green, PANORAMIC, uniquely beautiful home awaits its new family. The owner built the house for his family in 2003. It has become a real, warm nest for them. Unfortunately, as is usually the case, the children grew up and flew out, so despite their love for the house, the family decided it was time to move on. Your future home awaits its new residents in a beautiful environment, in a cul-de-sac in Budaörs, far from the noise of the world, but a few minutes from the center of Budaörs. The property has a usable floor area of ​​217 square meters, is well-distributed, has unique solutions, LIVING ROOM + 3 rooms, directly connected to the terrace and garden, equipped with a jacuzzi and sauna. The house has a 200 m2 private garden: perfectly INTIMATE, closed, grassy, ​​equipped with an automatic irrigation system, and a 31 m2 built-in, cozy terrace. On the lower floor there is a closed garage with automatic gate for two cars, a Finnish sauna, a laundry room and the engine room. From the lower level, you can go up the stairs directly to the living space, which can also be reached from an outdoor staircase with a wrought iron railing. On the lower level of the living space (first floor) there is the dining room and kitchen as well as the spacious living room in one air space, from here you can directly exit to the terrace, the instant greenery and chirping birds. There is also a built-in fireplace in the living room, which gives off a pleasant atmosphere on winter evenings. A spacious hallway with a built-in wardrobe and a bathroom with a shower/toilet were also created on this level. On the upper floor, there are two sunny bedrooms of 20 sqm and one of 12 sqm, as well as a large bathroom with a bathtub and toilet. The bedrooms have a wonderful, panoramic terrace. This house is truly beautiful, in excellent condition inside and out. Come, admire, fall in love.
Residential quarter Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Krakow, Poland
Completion date: 2023
Developer: LOCO REAL ESTATE

We invite you to buy an apartment in a modern multi-family building. The investment ensures comfort of life and a friendly area. A green park with a relaxation zone and alleys will be built in the central part of the estate.

The planned date of completion of construction B1 and B2 is XII 2023.
The planned completion date for the entire investment is December 2024.

Ask for similar or larger apartments.

DISTRIBUTION
The 41.26 m2 apartment is located on the second floor with balcony ( B1 ).

STANDARD
The offer includes apartments of a higher standard, with a diverse area and functional layout. On the ground floor of the building, the apartments will include gardens, and on the upper floors loggias, balconies.
Caring for the comfort and safety of residents, anti-burglar entrance doors, three-glazed windows with diffusers equipped with anti-smog filters, air conditioning in the living room and floor heating will be installed in the apartments. Apartments on the ground floor will be equipped with wiring enabling remote control of blinds.

Urban heating
Porta door.
Monitoring.

Currently, the sale offer includes 174 apartments in buildings B1 and B2 in meters from 30 to 74 m2.
Four buildings will be located on a plot of over 18,000 sq m.

LOCATION
The building is located in the Krowodrza district at ul. Wybicki in Krakow.
The area has numerous grocery stores, elementary school, kindergartens and nurseries, gastronomic establishments, medical and dental offices, parcel lockers and hair salons.
This part of Krakow is characterized by a well-developed network of public transport connections:
150 m bus stop
400 m tram stop
1 km PKP station

We are only 3 km from the Main Square.
The direct proximity of walking routes creates many opportunities for lovers of an active lifestyle. In the area you will find, among others. Krowoderski Park and the Park. St. Wyspiański

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
The planned date of completion of construction B1 and B2 is XII 2023.
The planned completion date for the entire investment is December 2024.

Garage additionally payable: the price depends on the choice of place and type of parking space.
 
Residential complex High-rise residence Fashionz with a business center, swimming pools and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a meditation area, lounge areas, sports grounds, a spa area, a business center, a barbecue area, an outdoor cinema, a kids' playground.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located between two main highways of UAE.

  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 19 minutes
Realting.com
Go