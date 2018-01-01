Residential complex Low-rise residence with a shopping mall and a hotel near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 200,404
1 / 7
About the complex
The residence features a shopping mall and restaurants, a hotel, a security system, a parking.
Completion - October, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near E-5 highway, 7 minutes walk from a metrobus station.
- Metrobus - 1 km
- Metro station - 1 km
- Highway - E-5 - 1 km
- School - 2 km
- City center - 20 km
- Hospital - 2 km
- Bus stop - 100 meters
- Airport - 40 km
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes