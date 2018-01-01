Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 215,682
About the complex

The residence features a green area with gazeboes and ornamental pools, a security system, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a gym.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, 1 minute walk from the lake.

  • Metrobus - 1 km
  • Metro station - 1 km
  • E-5 highway - 1 km
  • Beach - 500 meters
  • School - 4 km
  • City center - 15 km
  • Shopping mall - 5 km
  • Hospital - 5 km
  • Airport - 5 km
