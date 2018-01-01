Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 215,682
1
About the complex
The residence features a green area with gazeboes and ornamental pools, a security system, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a gym.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, 1 minute walk from the lake.
- Metrobus - 1 km
- Metro station - 1 km
- E-5 highway - 1 km
- Beach - 500 meters
- School - 4 km
- City center - 15 km
- Shopping mall - 5 km
- Hospital - 5 km
- Airport - 5 km
