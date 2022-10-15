Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and a green area near a beach and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from € 241,743
1 / 6
About the complex
The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, a fitness center, a kids' playground, a green area.
Completion - March, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Metro station - 12 minutes
- Metrobus station - 12 minutes
- New Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
- Shopping mall - 15 minutes
- Beach - 10 minutes
New building location
Pendik, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes