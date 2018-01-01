  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 233,206

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, kids' playgrounds, a large green area.

Completion - May, 2025.

  • Franke/Siemens kitchen appliances (oven, cooker, hood, dishwasher)
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a luxury and quiet area, near shopping malls, schools, hospitals and marinas, highways and public transport stops.

Residential complex Novye apartamenty - rayon Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 52 to 110 square meters. Distance to the sea 2000 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Residential complex Three-room apartment in Mahmutlar area
Mahmutlar, Turkey

A burning offer from the owner, three-room apartments with a total area of 120 m2 in the Mahmutlar area. The apartment is located on the 4th floor and is oriented south, west and north. The layout of the apartment includes a living room combined with an American-style kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two balconies. The price of the apartment includes completely new furniture, appliances and air conditioning in each room. The complex was commissioned in 2009 and has such an internal infrastructure as: an outdoor pool, fitness, a sauna, billiards, table tennis, a car park, a gazebo for relaxation and an electric generator. The distance to the sea will not exceed 400 meters. In the Mahmutlar region, the farmers market is held twice on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Apartment building Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It is within a central location in the middle of the two bridges, with breathtaking views of the Bosphorus. You will have the chance of living in the ancient neighborhood of Cengilkoy, with the scent of history and civilization. It is of a horizontal architectural style, with few floors, gardens, and spacious balconies. It is close to sea transportation; Which facilitates access to any point in Istanbul. There is a chance to pay in installments, with a ready title deed, and an opportunity to get citizenship.
