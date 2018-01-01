Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey

Karakocali, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 52 to 110 square meters. Distance to the sea 2000 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.