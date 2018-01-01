Residential complex Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Bakirkoey, Turkey
from € 611,098
1 / 16
About the complex
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city, parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features a luxury hotel, a garden, swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a fitness center, tennis and basketball courts.Facilities and equipment in the house
- "Smart home" system
- Hospital - 750 meters
- School - 650 meters
- Coast - 500 meters
- Shopping mall - 1.8 km
- Metro station - 2.5 km
- Metrobus station - 4 km
- International airport - 50 km
New building location
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes