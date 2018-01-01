  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Bakirkoey, Turkey
from € 611,098
;
Residential complex Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city, parking spaces and storerooms.

The residence features a luxury hotel, a garden, swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a fitness center, tennis and basketball courts.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Hospital - 750 meters
  • School - 650 meters
  • Coast - 500 meters
  • Shopping mall - 1.8 km
  • Metro station - 2.5 km
  • Metrobus station - 4 km
  • International airport - 50 km
New building location
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Elitnye apartamenty ot zastroyschika
Seki, Turkey
Residential complex New quality residence with an art gallery in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v stilnom proekte na etape stroitelstva - rayon Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex PACIFIC
Kalekoey, Turkey
from € 206,695
Residential complex MASLAK FAMILY FLATS
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Bakirkoey, Turkey
from € 611,098
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Inexpensive, cozy apartment in Demirtas
Demirtas, Turkey
Luxurious apartment in Demirtas, Alanya, with rich social amenities. Demirtas district is located 20 km from the city. It is only 16 km from the new Gazipasa Airport. Given all the advantages of the area, it is safe to assume that in a few years this area will become one of the most popular resort regions and the most attractive area for real estate investment. The area in this area is characterized by privacy, tranquility and amazing panoramic views of the sea and mountains. This brand new apartment in Alanya is located in a one block complex with rich social amenities such as: open pool Children's swimming pool barbecue areas playground 24/7 security car parking generator landscaped garden recreation areas sauna Fitness Centre concierge and Wi-Fi.
Residential quarter Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Why should you buy a property here? - Luxury quality, thought out to the smallest detail at an affordable price; - Stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains; - A large area of ​​26,000 m2; - Infrastructure of a five star hotel in your home; - The project is unparalleled in the region; - Fresh mountain air; - Banana plantations in the district. A complex of 3 blocks of 12 floors spread over an area of ​​26,000 m2. Here you will find everything for a comfortable life and rest for the whole family. You can find the lobby with the reception, where you can help solve any problems. Own restaurant, bar and shop on the territory, an excellent SPA area, sports grounds, a kids club, a bowling, a water park, billiards and even a cinema, this and much more is at your service. You can use the outdoor pool with water park, as well as a heated pool, enjoy water treatments all year round. You do not wish to purchase apartments in this complex. To the sea with own beach and beach bar carries transfer. Azura Park is located 1.5 km from the coastline and 20 km from the local airport, to Alanya and its historic part 15 km. In the apartments 1+1, 2+1:air conditioners, built-in kitchen furniture with a table top, top-quality floor covering, built-in closet in the hallway, lighting, high-quality furniture and appliances. Common infrastructure:open poolindoor heated poolaquaparksaunasteam roomHammam (Turkish bath)massage zonerest zonegymgame roomtennis courtbasketball courtplaygroundpark on sitea restaurantscorebardiscocinemabowlinggarageopen parkingelectric generator
Residential complex Investment project in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A new project is being built in an attractive area of Alanya Oba. The apartments have a unique view of the sea, and the western side has a view of the historical fortress of Alanya. The location of the project is 1800 meters from the turquoise beach of Alanya, 900 meters from the center of Oba, 1200 meters from the hospital and 1700 meters from the Metro shopping center. A residential complex with rich infrastructure, corresponding to individual needs and budget, makes the project more attractive for both living and investing.
The project consists of 1 complex and 28 apartments of various layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.  Planned completion date for the project is the end of December 2023.

Realting.com
Go