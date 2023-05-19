  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 2BR | The V Tower | Neighbouring areas

Dubai, UAE
from € 202,000
Apartment in New Building 2BR | The V Tower | Neighbouring areas
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • The Villa – 2.3Km
  • Liwan – 3.2Km
  • Dubai Silicon Oasis – 4.1Km
  • Falconcity of wonders – 4.5Km

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Furnished
  • BUA; 908 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure & Park
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Sports court
  • Green surrounding
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running area
  • Fitness centre
  • Gardens

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | The V Tower | Neighbouring areas

