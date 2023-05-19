Apartment in New Building 2BR | The V Tower | Neighbouring areas
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- The Villa – 2.3Km
- Liwan – 3.2Km
- Dubai Silicon Oasis – 4.1Km
- Falconcity of wonders – 4.5Km
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Furnished
- BUA; 908 Sqft
- Powder room
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Gym
- Swimming pool
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Health care centre
- Leisure & Park
- Kid’s play area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Mosque
- School & Institute
- Spa & Sauna room
- Sports court
- Green surrounding
- Cycling, Jogging & Running area
- Fitness centre
- Gardens
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284