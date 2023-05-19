Apartment in New Building Studio | The V Tower | Tiger Group

Dubai, UAE

from € 253,500

30–37 m² 2 apartmens

Completion date: -2025

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! APARTMENTS - JUDGES IN THE UNIQUE SAFA TWO IN DUBAE. FULL LEGAL ESTABLISHMENT OF THE MADE. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Safa Two complex – tower 83 floors high. The complex will be erected in a green reserve of 64 hectares. Safa Two residents will be able to enjoy a quiet life in nature, while being in close proximity to the most popular areas of the metropolis, such as Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah. The project will have two towers with luxurious and super-luxurious floors. Increased attention is paid to landscaping. On the floors there are spacious terraces on which there are landscaped gardens. ADVANTAGES: - The developer's partner is De Grisogono, a prestigious Italian jewelry brand. - Location: close proximity to Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, City Walk and Jumeirah. - Developed territory with a view of the channel. - 2 pools and a gym. - Fully furnished apartments and equipped kitchen and bathrooms. - Landscaping. - Panoramic glazing in the floor. - Well-maintained green territory. - Transport accessibility. - Social and commercial infrastructure. The building was erected in a well-maintained family-oriented area of Jumeirah with developed infrastructure. It has many cafes, restaurants, shops and supermarkets. Large shopping centers such as City Walk, LAMAR are within a few minutes of driving. Dubai Mall is about 10 minutes away. The property in the residential complex is represented by studios and apartments ranging from 37 to 139 m ². The two – three-bedroom residences provide an additional room for staff. INVESTMENT PLUSS: ▪ Return on investment from 6% ▪ Resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew ▪ Interest-free installment ▪ Commission 0% ▪ High tenant demand Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!