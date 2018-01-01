  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Canal Front Residences with a swimming pool on the bank of the canal, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Canal Front Residences with a swimming pool on the bank of the canal, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Canal Front Residences with a swimming pool on the bank of the canal, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer luxury apartments with balconies, terraces and panoramic views.

The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a landscaped terrace, a bike path along the canal, a kids' playroom, a barbecue area.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near restaurants and shopping malls, gree and recreation areas, an access to Sheikh Zayed Road.

  • DIFC Business Center - 5 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 5 minutes
  • Business Bay - 5 minutes
