Residential complex Luxury Baccarat Residences in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 4,511,407
1 / 16
About the complex
We offer luxury apartments with balconies, terraces and panoramic views of Burj Khalifa.
The residence features a hotel, a swimming pool with a terrace, a restaurant and a bar, a gym, a spa area, a kids' playroom, conference rooms.
Completion - June, 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
- DIFC Business Center - 5 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes
- Dubai Opera - 5 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes