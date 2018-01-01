  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Luxury Baccarat Residences in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Luxury Baccarat Residences in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 4,511,407
;
Residential complex Luxury Baccarat Residences in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE
1 / 16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luxury apartments with balconies, terraces and panoramic views of Burj Khalifa.

The residence features a hotel, a swimming pool with a terrace, a restaurant and a bar, a gym, a spa area, a kids' playroom, conference rooms.

Completion - June, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • DIFC Business Center - 5 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 5 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a prestigious residential complex Creek Rise Towers on an island in Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Zinnia villas and townhouses with yields from 5%, in the tranquil area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Luna close to all necessary infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Paragon residential complex with swimming pools, cinema and fitness areas, with views of park and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex CANAL HEIGHTS
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury Baccarat Residences in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 4,511,407
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments in Astoria complex by Segrex for residence visa with yields starting from 4.9%, in quiet area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in Astoria complex by Segrex for residence visa with yields starting from 4.9%, in quiet area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 150,500
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex consists of studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Each apartment has built-in / walk-in closets, equipped kitchen and bathrooms with high quality ceramic finishes . Deduction of rental income: - Service charges: $38.1 per m2 per year (or 13 AED per sq ft/year) - Air conditioning charges: calculated on a building-wide basis and paid for by a resident - owner or tenant (if rented out). Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities: central air conditioning, intercom, 24-hour security, sauna, steam room, 2 indoor squash courts, basketball court, children's pool, roof terrace, and coffee shop. Advantages Dubai is one of the most attractive investment destinations (Top 4 cities by safety (Euromonitor International), Top 5 most visited cities in the world, Top 1 by the money amount spent by tourists). Dubai has a developed economy (0% income/capital gains/dividends tax; freezones — areas with beneficial tax and customs systems; stable currency exchange rate; low inflation rate). Prices in Dubai are predicted to continue to rise due to investor demand. The total volume of transactions in the first two quarters of 2022 reached 22 thousand, it is 45% more than in 2021. By the second quarter of 2022, apartment prices in Dubai were up 38.9% year-on-year. Location and nearby infrastructure The building is located in Jumeirah Village. This rapidly growing area in the heart of New Dubai is popular with families due to its central location, transport accessibility and attractive real estate prices. The area is divided into 2 sub-districts - Jumeirah Village Triangle, which is mainly built up with residential townhouses and villas; and the much larger Jumeirah Village Circle with a landscaped area in the center of the development. Jumeirah Village Circle is a quiet neighborhood with 33 landscaped parks, schools, shopping areas, cafes and restaurants. There are cafes and restaurants, a supermarket, several parks and bus stops within walking distance of the building. Distance: Dubai Marina - 15 minutes by car. City Centre, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes Dubai Airport - 25-30 minutes.
Apartment building 2BR | Palm Gateway | Prime Location
Apartment building 2BR | Palm Gateway | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,101,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, Palm Gateway, Dubai. Palm Gateway by Nakheel is a luxury residential development offering amazing units with amenities to avail. Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,383 Sqft Maid room Powder room Utility Store area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Dining & Retail outlet Gym Jogging, Running & Cycling track Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Sports court Swimming pool Community Hall Supermarket & Shopping area Basketball & Tennis court Green surrounding Sitting area Barbeque area Beach area Hospital Spa & Sauna room Yoga & Meditation Outdoor sports facilities Location Nearby; Dubai Marina ( 10 mins ) Mall Of Emirates ( 10 mins ) Dubai Internet City ( 10 mins ) Jumeirah Village Circle ( 15 mins ) Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins ) Dubai International Airport ( 25 mins ) Al Maktoum International Airport ( 40 mins ) For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building Samana Mykonos Apartments
Apartment building Samana Mykonos Apartments
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025
Developer: SAMANA DEVELOPERS
The new-generation Samana Mykonos project at Dubai Studio City was created by Samana Developers and offers luxurious studios, apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool. This private complex with landscape pools and jacuzzi areas, released in a limited edition, is an example of the highest level of luxury and relaxation that Dubai can offer. A luxurious lifestyle in lively Dubai is available for premium residents thanks to this fantastic initiative that will result in Greece appearing in Dubai. Wonderful location with first-class networks and amenities in the city center. Residents and people around you can enjoy a truly beautiful lifestyle at Dubai Studio City. You have everything you need to enjoy life thanks to the exceptional convenience in the neighborhood.
Realting.com
Go