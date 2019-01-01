Apartment in New Building 2BR | Canal Crown | Prime Location

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal Crown by Damac Properties

Amenities & Facilities;

2 Bedroom

3 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,475 Sqft

Powder room

Laundry area

Open Kitchen

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Dining & Retail outlets

Restaurant & Cafe

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

Supermarket & Shopping area

Sports court

Yoga & Meditation

Jogging, Running & Cycling track

Community Hall

Fitness centre

Hospital

Location Nearby;

Dubai Mall – 05 mins

Jumeirah Beach – 10 mins

Burj Al Arab – 15 mins

Dubai International Airport – 20 mins

Dubai Marina – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284