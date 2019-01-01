  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal Crown by Damac Properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover -20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnised
  • BUA; 811 Sqft
  • Laundry space
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Sports court
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Community Hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Hospital

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR | Canal Crown | Payment Plan

Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex Mag Park with private swimming pools and view of the large green park, in the quiet area of MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Mag Park with private swimming pools and view of the large green park, in the quiet area of MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 2,400,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project is one of the largest gated communities in the heart of Dubai. It is a unique residential complex consisting of apartments and houses with different layouts. The project has 896 apartments and 694 townhouses and villas with 4-5 bedrooms and 4-5 floors. The homes have private elevators, spacious storage space, offices, kid's rooms, walk-in closets, parking and private swimming pools. The balconies overlook a large green park of 25,000 m2. The rooftop terrace has an outdoor kitchen, dining area, and lounge area. Convenient payment plan: 10% - prepayment 10% - after 6 months 10% - after 12 months 10% - after 18 months 60% - after the project is completed. Facilities and equipment in the house The project also includes stores, hospitals, a mosque, lounge areas, an outdoor bar, a kindergarten, jogging paths, tennis courts, golf courses, horseback riding areas, and bicycle paths. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in the quiet area of Mohammed Bin Rashid City, surrounded by greenery, walking paths and parks, away from the noise of the city. Easy access to popular destinations by car: Hotels: Burj El Arab: 21 min, Meydan Hotel: 10 min, Armani Hotel: 17 min. Commercial areas: DIFC Financial hub: 12 min, Business Bay: 15 min, D3: 15 min. Clinics and hospitals: Emirates Hosp. Clinics: 17 min, Mediclinic City Hospital: 19 min, American Hospital: 19 min. Transportation: DXB airport: 21 min, Sheikh Zayed Rd: 7 min, DWC airport: 35 min. Golf Clubs: Meydan Golf: 10 min, Dubai Hills: 15 min, Emirates: 24min. Educational Institutions: Gems-Willington-Pr. School: 17 min, the English College: 15 min, Dubai Int. Pvt. School: 17 min. Leisure facilities: Dubai Mall: 16 min, Meydan One Mall: 15 min, Dubai Opera: 20 min.
Apartment building 2BR | Jomana | Jumeirah
Apartment building 2BR | Jomana | Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,053,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Jomana by Meraas Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,249 Sqft Laundry area Closet Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & park area Restaurant & Cafe Barbeque area Jogging, Cycling & Running track School & Institute Water activities Yoga & Meditation Shopping & Supermarket Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre Nearby Neighbourhood; Al Sufouh – 1.8Km Umm Suqeim – 2.1Km Sufouh Gardens – 2.7Km Acacia Avenues – 2.8Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 5BR | Como Residence | Prime Location
Apartment building 5BR | Como Residence | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from € 18,110,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients 5 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel Amenities & facilities; 5 Bedroom 6 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 11,700 Sqft Maid room Office Store area Private Swimming pool Powder room Back & Front kitchen Entertainment lounges Laundry area Outdoor Lounge Terrace Lobby, lift & Waiting area Reception Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Cycling, Running & Jogging area School & Institutes Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Beach access Concierge services Business Center with meeting rooms Separate drivers quarter Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments Location Nearby; Dubai Marina – 10 mins Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins Burj Al Arab – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
