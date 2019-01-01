Apartment in New Building 1BR | Canal Crown | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal Crown by Damac Properties
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 20%
- During Construction – 60%
- On Handover -20%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 1 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnised
- BUA; 811 Sqft
- Laundry space
- Powder room
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlets
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Sports court
- Yoga & Meditation
- Jogging, Running & Cycling track
- Community Hall
- Fitness centre
- Hospital
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD
