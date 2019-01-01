  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 283,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal Crown by Damac Properties

Key Highlights;

  • Luxury-designed observation deck on the top level
  • Attractive payment plan options available at ease
  • Close to attraction like Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai
  • Leisure design podium amenities including UFO Spa & relaxation pods

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 432 Sqft
  • Laundry space
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Sports court
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Community Hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Hospital

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building Studio | Canal Crown | Damac

