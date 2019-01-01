Apartment in New Building Studio | Canal Crown | Damac

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal Crown by Damac Properties

Key Highlights;

Luxury-designed observation deck on the top level

Attractive payment plan options available at ease

Close to attraction like Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai

Leisure design podium amenities including UFO Spa & relaxation pods

Amenities & Facilities;

Studio

1 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 432 Sqft

Laundry space

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Dining & Retail outlets

Restaurant & Cafe

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

Supermarket & Shopping area

Sports court

Yoga & Meditation

Jogging, Running & Cycling track

Community Hall

Fitness centre

Hospital

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284