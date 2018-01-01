  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Apartamenty s shirokim spektrom udobstv

Residential complex Apartamenty s shirokim spektrom udobstv

Abu Dhabi, UAE
from € 192,647
;
Residential complex Apartamenty s shirokim spektrom udobstv
1 / 15
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Diva — new residential project Reportage Properties, located on the island of Yas in Abu Dhabi. Some of the apartments on the ground floor have large terraces and private pools, while many others have large balconies, where residents can enjoy a meal in the fresh air and stunning landscape views of the Persian Gulf, as well as the island of Yas and Abu Dhabi.

Residents can enjoy a wide range of amenities:

- Kindergarten;
- Playground;
- Public gym;
- Pool;
- 24-hour security, video surveillance;
- Cable and satellite TV.

Location:
05 minutes - World of Ferrari in Abu Dhabi;
05 minutes - Yas Plaza;
10 minutes - Yas Waterworld;
12 minutes - Abu Dhabi International Airport;
20 minutes - The Great Mosque of Sheikh Zayed;
24 minutes - Saadiyat Island.

Investment Plus:
- Return on investment from 6%.
- A resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew.
- Interest-free installment plan.
- Commission 0%.
- High demand of tenants.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate.
Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
 

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 148.0
Price per m², € 3 031
Apartment price, € 448 662
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 28.0
Price per m², € 6 880
Apartment price, € 192 647
New building location
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Lamtara | Madinat Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Marina Shores | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | Elano | Arjan
Dubai, UAE
Residential quarter Park Field Dubai Hills
Dubai, UAE
Residence Unikalnye apartamenty-studiya
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartamenty s shirokim spektrom udobstv
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from € 192,647
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residence Apartamenty v zelenom rayone
Residence Apartamenty v zelenom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from € 536,111
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Creek Vistas Grande Apartments in one of Dubai's greenest areas with 2 bedrooms at a bargain price! Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Sobha Creek Vista Grande – a new collection of premium apartments in the MBR City area, the construction of which is launched by the international developer Sobha Realty. The tower will complete the development of the Sobha Hartland community, and from its windows chic views of Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai horizon will open. HIGH-CLASS EFFECTS: - pool; - clinic; - meditation zone; - gym; - children's playground; - barbecue area. IN STEP SUPPORT: - 3 spacious parks; - a wide selection of cafes, restaurants, places for recreation and entertainment; - hospital, kindergartens and schools; - golf course; INVESTMENT PRIVACY: Sobha Hartland belongs to freehold zones, so foreigners can buy real estate here in their personal property and further dispose of it at their discretion: lease, sell, transfer by inheritance. In addition, the acquisition of apartments at the Sobha Creek Vista Grande gives the investor the right to receive a long-term visa of a resident of – for both himself and all family members. UAE residents can take advantage of the local tax system, including rid themselves of paying income taxes. The profitability of renting residences in this community will be about 8%. Call or write! We will select the apartments for your personal request! We will consult on Dubai facilities for free!
Apartment building 1BR | 17 Icon Bay | Emaar
Apartment building 1BR | 17 Icon Bay | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
from € 336,000
Completion date: 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in 17 Icon Bay, Dubai Creek Harbour. Key Highlights; State of the art high-end designed 43-storey development Proximity to the Central Park neighbourhood Walking distance from the Dubai Creek Tower Leisure rang of retail F&B outlet on Creek Boardwalk Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 736 Sqft Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lift, Lobby & Waiting area Reception Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Jogging, Cycling & Running track School & Institute Sports court Community Hall Tennis & Basketball court Spa & Sauna room For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Furnished full-service apartments in the new Mama Shelter Residence, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished full-service apartments in the new Mama Shelter Residence, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 9,197,161
Agency: TRANIO
We offer original apartments with different layouts. The residence features a gym, 4 swimming pools, bars. a lounge and a kids' pool, gazeboes and play areas, conference rooms and a business center. Completion - 4th quarter of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Fully equipped kitchens Kitchen appliances "Smart home" system TV Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the best hotels, shops and restaurants, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera. Airport - 19.7 km Sea - 6.1 km Burj Khalifa - 5.5 km Dubai Mall - 5.8 km
Realting.com
Go