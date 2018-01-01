Residential complex Roskoshnaya kvartira v semeynom rayone

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Verdana – is a limited collection of luxury apartments from Reportage Properties. The complex is part of the large target area of the emirate of Dubai Investment Park. The project is located in the central part of the community and covers an area of more than 42.191 square meters. m.

Real estate in this community combines modern architectural features, complemented by a discreet color palette and first-class finishes using solid wood and ceramics. The facade of the complex will be equipped with panoramic windows throughout the wall, from which picturesque views of green lawns, a landscape park and the surroundings of Dubai Investment Park open.

The complex also provides for a number of amenities and entertainment, which include:
- 2 adults and 2 children's pools;
- a modern gym with a fitness area;
- picturesque parks with walking and treadmills;
- children's playgrounds;
- cozy areas for recreation and meetings with loved ones;
- A community center with retail stores.

Location:

Verdana – part of the popular business district of Dubai Investment Park. DIP is conceived as an environmentally friendly multifunctional community with a wide variety of residential and commercial real estate. It provides all the necessary infrastructure and various amenities for family vacations and maintaining an active lifestyle.

In 20 – 30 minutes drive there are such significant locations of the emirate as:
- Al Maktoum International Airport;
- Dubai Marina;
- Palm Jumeirah;
- Mall of The Emirates;
- Dubai Mall.

Plus working with us:
- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.
- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.
- We work without a commission.

Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!

New building location
Dubai, UAE
