Residential complex Taunhaus na beregu Persidskogo zaliva
About the complex
Azalea is a new residential complex located in the Masaar district of Sharjah, which includes stylish 2-4 bedroom design townhouses and 4-6 bedroom villas. The complex has all the amenities that are necessary for a comfortable stay.
Sharjah — a beautiful green city on the shores of the warm Persian Gulf. The ancient and modern architecture, progress and centuries-old customs of the ancient East are perfectly combined here. This is a wonderful place for a peaceful, relaxed and family vacation, acquaintance with the chic and brilliance of the eastern flavor in the many bazaars of the city.
Infrastructure:
- Pool;
- Open children's area;
- Put green outside;
- Garden area;
- Gym / Fitness;
- Tennis court;
- Basketball net;
- Running path;
- Car park.
Economic attractiveness:
- Commission 0%;
- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;
- Return on investment from 7%;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- A safe deal.
