Residential complex Taunhaus na beregu Persidskogo zaliva

Azalea is a new residential complex located in the Masaar district of Sharjah, which includes stylish 2-4 bedroom design townhouses and 4-6 bedroom villas. The complex has all the amenities that are necessary for a comfortable stay.



Sharjah — a beautiful green city on the shores of the warm Persian Gulf. The ancient and modern architecture, progress and centuries-old customs of the ancient East are perfectly combined here. This is a wonderful place for a peaceful, relaxed and family vacation, acquaintance with the chic and brilliance of the eastern flavor in the many bazaars of the city.



Infrastructure:



- Pool;

- Open children's area;

- Put green outside;

- Garden area;

- Gym / Fitness;

- Tennis court;

- Basketball net;

- Running path;

- Car park.



Economic attractiveness:



- Commission 0%;

- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;

- Return on investment from 7%;

- Interest-free installment plan;

- High demand of tenants;

- Only reliable developers;

- A safe deal.



