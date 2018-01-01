Residential complex Taunhaus na beregu Persidskogo zaliva

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Azalea is a new residential complex located in the Masaar district of Sharjah, which includes stylish 2-4 bedroom design townhouses and 4-6 bedroom villas. The complex has all the amenities that are necessary for a comfortable stay.

Sharjah — a beautiful green city on the shores of the warm Persian Gulf. The ancient and modern architecture, progress and centuries-old customs of the ancient East are perfectly combined here. This is a wonderful place for a peaceful, relaxed and family vacation, acquaintance with the chic and brilliance of the eastern flavor in the many bazaars of the city.

Infrastructure:

- Pool;
- Open children's area;
- Put green outside;
- Garden area;
- Gym / Fitness;
- Tennis court;
- Basketball net;
- Running path;
- Car park.

Economic attractiveness:

- Commission 0%;
- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;
- Return on investment from 7%;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- A safe deal.

Plus working with us:
- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.
- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.
- We work without a commission.

Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 247.0
Price per m², € 2 594
Apartment price, € 640 714
New building location
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
