Residential complex Kvartira v komplekse premium-klassa

Dubai, UAE
from € 310,986
Residential complex Kvartira v komplekse premium-klassa
About the complex

LCD Canal Heights – is a new premium residential project developed by Damac Properties. The complex is located in the prestigious business district of Dubai Business Bay, on the banks of the Dubai Canal. A short drive from the LCD is the main cultural and entertainment center of the emirate – Downtown Dubai.

The residential complex will include 2 high-rise towers resembling sparkling ships. In each building on the podium level, a spacious terrace with a large landscape pool, a relaxation area with sun loungers, a playground and a swimming pool will be equipped. From the towers it will be possible to quickly reach the palm-fed promenade along the Dubai Canal. The rooftop of the buildings will have an open terrace with a green garden.

The proximity of the Dubai Canal and the abundance of green spaces on the territory of the LCD and next to it will provide a comfortable microclimate and will contribute to comfortable walks in the fresh air.

On the territory of the complex:
- fully equipped gym;
- tennis court;
- outlets and a supermarket;
- a playground with fountains;
- restaurants and cafes;
- landscaped gardens.

The complex has various public spaces. On the first floors are shops, restaurants and cafes. The complex has pools, spa rooms, children's playrooms, conference rooms and other amenities.

Canal Heights is located in Business Bay, which belongs to the free tenure zone. The complex is located right on the banks of the canal, next to the traffic junction and bus stops. Around both buildings of the complex, pedestrian paths will be arranged, surrounded by palm trees and lawns.

Apartments in Canal Heights – is an excellent property option for a reliable investment even if you buy an apartment for personal use. The location of the LCD on the banks of the Dubai Canal, next to five-star hotels, business centers and retail space makes it attractive to potential tenants.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 51.0 – 74.0
Price per m², € 3 161 – 7 775
Apartment price, € 161 219 – 575 376
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 41.0
Price per m², € 7 585
Apartment price, € 310 986
New building location
Dubai, UAE
