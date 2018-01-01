  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartira v yarkom zhilom komplekse Pearl

Dubai, UAE
from € 238,052
Residential complex Kvartira v yarkom zhilom komplekse Pearl
About the complex

Azizi Pearl is one of Dubai's newest vibrant residential complexes. The complex provides a wide range of first-class amenities.

Each apartment has panoramic windows, from which an exciting view of the city is visible.

Pearl Premium Complex is located in Al Furjan. Around the complex is a beautiful landscaped area.
Inside: pool, gym, sauna. At the disposal of residents: covered parking and concierge services.


The complex is located between Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which provides convenient movement to other parts of the city. You can get to Ibn Batatua Mall in 7 minutes, to Dubai Marina and JBR in 10 minutes, to Palm Jumeirah in 15 minutes.

Al-Furjan is one of Dubai's most prosperous residential areas and known as the emirate's growth corridor, and is a well-connected, upscale, lively and family-friendly area.

1 min – Al-Furjan Metro Station
7 min – JAFZA and Ibn Battuta Shopping Center
10 min – Dubai Marina and JBR
15 min – Palma Jumeirah
20 min – Al-Maktum International Airport ( DWC )
25 min – DIFC and Business Bay
30 min – Dubai International Airport

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 50.0
Price per m², € 4 761
Apartment price, € 238 052
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 81.0
Price per m², € 4 596
Apartment price, € 372 273
New building location
Dubai, UAE
