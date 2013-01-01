Apartment in New Building 3BR | Ahad Residence | Prime Location

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 768,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Ahad Residence by Ahad Group

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Green surrounding
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Garden & Park
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Sports court
  • Hospital
  • Community Hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Valet parking
  • Concierge services

Location Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa – 05 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 05 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

