Apartment in New Building 2BR | Ahad Residence | Neighbourhood
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Ahad Residence by Ahad Group
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- City Walk – 2.0Km
- DIFC – 3.3Km
- Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.5Km
- La Mer – 4.5Km
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,370 Sqft
- Powder room
- Laundry area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Health care centre
- Green surrounding
- Kid’s play area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Garden & Park
- Spa & Sauna room
- Sports court
- Hospital
- Community Hall
- Fitness centre
- Jogging, Running & Cycling track
- Valet parking
- Concierge services
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284