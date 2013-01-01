Apartment in New Building 2BR | Ahad Residence | Neighbourhood

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Ahad Residence by Ahad Group

Nearby Neighbourhood;

City Walk – 2.0Km

DIFC – 3.3Km

Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.5Km

La Mer – 4.5Km

Amenities & Facilities;

2 Bedroom

3 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,370 Sqft

Powder room

Laundry area

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Health care centre

Green surrounding

Kid’s play area

Restaurant & Cafe

Dining & Retail outlet

Supermarket & Shopping area

Garden & Park

Spa & Sauna room

Sports court

Hospital

Community Hall

Fitness centre

Jogging, Running & Cycling track

Valet parking

Concierge services

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

