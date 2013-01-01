Apartment in New Building 1BR | Ahad Residence | Ahad Group
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Ahad Residence by Ahad Group
Special Amenities;
- Outdoor lounging pool
- Indoor gym
- Outdoor Calisthenics park
- Sauna room
- 24-Hour security
- Valet parking
- Concierge services
- Retail shops
- Kitchen Appliances
Amenities & Facilities;
- 1 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 654 Sqft
- Powder room
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Health care centre
- Green surrounding
- Kid’s play area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Garden & Park
- Spa & Sauna room
- Sports court
- Hospital
- Community Hall
- Fitness centre
- Jogging, Running & Cycling track
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284