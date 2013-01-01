  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building Studio | Ahad Residence | Business Bay

Dubai, UAE
from € 238,000
Apartment in New Building Studio | Ahad Residence | Business Bay
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present an amazing Studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Ahad Residence by Ahad Group

Key Highlights;

  • Luxurious & unique modern lifestyle
  • Various lifestyle features
  • Well-designed interiors & exteriors
  • Located near five-star Hotels & Landmarks

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 417 Sqft
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Green surrounding
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Garden & Park
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Sports court
  • Hospital
  • Community Hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Fitness centre
  • Valet parking
  • Concierge services

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

