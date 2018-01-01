Residential complex Elegantnye apartamenty Verde s potryasayuschim vid
About the complex
Verde by Sobha is an ultra-modern complex, which is a tower with an elegant modern facade, which offers stunning views of the Emirates Golf Club, Dubai and Persian Gulf marina.
The building will have the best amenities, including an infinity pool, a jacuzzi, a yoga area, an indoor and outdoor gym, barbecue facilities, a lounge area, and an indoor and outdoor playground.
Will also be available:
- fitness center
- pool
- landscaped garden
- children's playground
This location is extremely attractive, because this area offers everything necessary for a comfortable life, including access to the popular places of Dubai. Within 10 minutes by car are: Dubai Harbor, Dubai Marina, JBR Beach, Marina Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Mall of the Emirates and many other locations.
Within walking distance, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants, high-level educational institutions, landscaped parks, clinics and supermarkets. Dubai Mall is approximately 17 minutes away, to Palma Jumeirah — 9 minutes, to Burj al-Arab — 13 minutes.
