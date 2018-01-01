  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Elegantnye apartamenty Verde s potryasayuschim vid

Residential complex Elegantnye apartamenty Verde s potryasayuschim vid

Dubai, UAE
from € 478,920
;
Residential complex Elegantnye apartamenty Verde s potryasayuschim vid
1 / 6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Verde by Sobha is an ultra-modern complex, which is a tower with an elegant modern facade, which offers stunning views of the Emirates Golf Club, Dubai and Persian Gulf marina.

The building will have the best amenities, including an infinity pool, a jacuzzi, a yoga area, an indoor and outdoor gym, barbecue facilities, a lounge area, and an indoor and outdoor playground.

Will also be available:
- fitness center
- pool
- landscaped garden
- children's playground

This location is extremely attractive, because this area offers everything necessary for a comfortable life, including access to the popular places of Dubai. Within 10 minutes by car are: Dubai Harbor, Dubai Marina, JBR Beach, Marina Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Mall of the Emirates and many other locations.

Within walking distance, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants, high-level educational institutions, landscaped parks, clinics and supermarkets. Dubai Mall is approximately 17 minutes away, to Palma Jumeirah — 9 minutes, to Burj al-Arab — 13 minutes.

Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable objects of foreign real estate!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 81.0 – 93.0
Price per m², € 5 424 – 5 913
Apartment price, € 478 920 – 504 477
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building vida marina residence
Dubai, UAE
Residence Kvartira-studiya s vidom na Burj Khalifa
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments The Sterling near the water channel and the city center, with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Ocean House | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premialnyy kompleks v okruzhenii prirody
Dubai, UAE
from € 150,728
You are viewing
Residential complex Elegantnye apartamenty Verde s potryasayuschim vid
Dubai, UAE
from € 478,920
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Damac
Apartment building Damac
Dubai, UAE
from € 733,172
70–212 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: -2026
Apartments in Damac Bay. By tradition, Damac again entered into an agreement with Roberto Cavalli, so the design of the — building and apartment is not just luxury, but luxurious. Marble, an unusual facade, pools and roof gardens — such buildings in Dubai immediately attract both tourists and community of wealthy people. 
Residential complex New Canal Front Residences with a swimming pool on the bank of the canal, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Canal Front Residences with a swimming pool on the bank of the canal, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,010,557
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with balconies, terraces and panoramic views. The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a landscaped terrace, a bike path along the canal, a kids' playroom, a barbecue area. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near restaurants and shopping malls, gree and recreation areas, an access to Sheikh Zayed Road. DIFC Business Center - 5 minutes Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 5 minutes Dubai Mall - 5 minutes Business Bay - 5 minutes
Apartment building 1BR | Levanto | Payment Plan
Apartment building 1BR | Levanto | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from € 200,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24. Payment Plan; - Upon Booking - 20% - Jan 2023 - Oct 2025 - 1% X 34 months - Nov 2023 - 2% X 1 month - Dec 2025 to July 2029 - 1% X 44 months    Amenities & Facilities; - 1 Bedroom - 2 Bath - Unfurnished  - BUA; 665 Sqft  - Powder room - Store area  - Balcony / Terrace  - Sunken seat - Swimming pool - Cabanas  - Cinema  - Kid's play area - Party Hall - Lift, Lobby & Waiting area - Reception area - Health care centre - Squash  - Jacuzzi  - Chess area - Multimedia gaming zone - Bowling alley  - Billiards  - Jogging, Running & Cycling track  - Indoor golfing zone - Business centre & library  - Table Tennis  - Supermarket & Shopping area - Dining & Retail outlet - Restaurant & Cafe - School & Institute  - Fitness centre  - Yoga & Meditation area    For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at  Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Realting.com
Go