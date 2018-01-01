  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Elegantnye villy na beregu laguny

Dubai, UAE
from € 4,112,687
Residential complex Elegantnye villy na beregu laguny
About the complex

The Sanctuary — New Closed Premium Community from Ellington Properties. The villas are located in close proximity to the central lagoon, which will become one of the main decorations of the new project.

Residences with thoughtful layouts and elegant interiors will be surrounded by lush greenery, and panoramic windows offer views of the picturesque landscapes of the community or the central lagoon. The villas, made in modern design, harmoniously combine elegant aesthetics, color palettes and original textures to create a sense of coziness and tranquility.

The interiors are designed with a focus on the comfort of residents — branded equipment and natural materials are used: wooden veneer, marble for countertops and floors, stone in showers and bathrooms.

Infrastructure:

Residents of The Sanctuary will gain access to a crystal lagoon that is ideal for water sports, including kayaking, canoeing, etc. All residents of the complex will be able to take advantage of the amenities of the club house, playgrounds for children, parks for walking pets, areas for walking and picnics, etc.

Location:

The Sanctuary's exclusive community is located in the new actively built-up area of MBR City, in close proximity to Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. With easy access to Al Ain Dubai Road, you can quickly reach the popular attractions and key infrastructure of the emirate.

A lot of entertainment on the territory of MBR City will be available to residents of the community: F&B-starts, shopping centers and sports facilities. Here, even equipped its own monorail network, which connects the area with two international airports in Dubai.

The trip to the popular Meydan Racecourse, Meydan Bridge and Meydan One Mall will take no more than 15 minutes. And the world-famous Downtown Dubai attractions are less than half an hour's drive from The Sanctuary.
In this area there are not only numerous cultural objects — Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Dubai Fountain — but also a variety of brand boutiques, a large number of beauty salons, restaurants and entertainment centers.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 739.0 – 932.0
Price per m², € 5 565 – 5 832
Apartment price, € 4 112 687 – 5 435 117
New building location
Dubai, UAE
