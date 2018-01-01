Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschim vidom na gorizont
About the complex
Binghatti Onyx – a new residential complex with a characteristic design from the developer Binghatti Developers. Located in the Jumeirah Village Circle, the residential tower gives residents unhindered access to public and social infrastructure, as well as stunning views of the Dubai horizons.
Buyers will find premium apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The thoughtful stylish interior and corporate design visually increases the inner space, and panoramic glazing fills the premises with natural light.
Comfortable accommodation for residents is provided by a set of amenities:
- Pool;
- Children's playgrounds;
- Sports fields;
- Basketball platform;
- Gym.
Location:
Jumeirah Village Circle – is one of Dubai's most developing areas. And residents of the Binghatti Onyx complex can feel it on themselves: in the district there are all the necessary infrastructure facilities necessary for a full life. Enjoy the author's cuisine in local cafes and restaurants, visit the best SPA centers, spend time with your family in cinemas and entertainment venerated facilities, be surprised at the abundance of goods in shopping centers: all this is available in walking distance.
The main transport routes of Dubai are located nearby, thanks to which you can quickly reach key objects of the emirate:
