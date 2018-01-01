Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschim vidom na gorizont

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Binghatti Onyx – a new residential complex with a characteristic design from the developer Binghatti Developers. Located in the Jumeirah Village Circle, the residential tower gives residents unhindered access to public and social infrastructure, as well as stunning views of the Dubai horizons.

Buyers will find premium apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The thoughtful stylish interior and corporate design visually increases the inner space, and panoramic glazing fills the premises with natural light.

Comfortable accommodation for residents is provided by a set of amenities:

- Pool;
- Children's playgrounds;
- Sports fields;
- Basketball platform;
- Gym.

Location:

Jumeirah Village Circle – is one of Dubai's most developing areas. And residents of the Binghatti Onyx complex can feel it on themselves: in the district there are all the necessary infrastructure facilities necessary for a full life. Enjoy the author's cuisine in local cafes and restaurants, visit the best SPA centers, spend time with your family in cinemas and entertainment venerated facilities, be surprised at the abundance of goods in shopping centers: all this is available in walking distance.

The main transport routes of Dubai are located nearby, thanks to which you can quickly reach key objects of the emirate:

Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 65.0
Price per m², € 4 474
Apartment price, € 290 815
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 145.0
Price per m², € 4 162
Apartment price, € 603 560
Similar complexes
Apartment building AZIZI Riviera 31
Dubai, UAE
from € 635,660
Apartment building Damac Bay 2 | Seaview Apartment | Ultra Luxury
Dubai, UAE
Residence Apartamenty v zelenom rayone
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Bayshore | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
Other complexes
Apartment building 3BR | La Sirene | Meraas
Apartment building 3BR | La Sirene | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,809,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in La Sirene, Port De La Mer, Dubai. La Sirene by Meraas is a sub-community of Port de La Mer that gives its residents many benefits to avail & enjoy. Benefits of Port De La Mer; +190 Berth Marina & Yacht Club Beach Access Private landscaped terraces Seaside & Marina Promenade 5-Star Hospitality experience Magnificent swimming pool Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 2,229 Sqft Maid room Walk-in-closet Powder room Laundry area Balcony / Terrace 24/7 Security CCTV Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Fitness centre Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Beach access Beach volleyball Mosque Water activity Marina & Yacht Shopping & Supermarket Restaurant & Cafe Services For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Apartment building Canal Heights|Golden Visa Assistance|Prime Buy
VIP
Apartment building Canal Heights|Golden Visa Assistance|Prime Buy
Dubai, UAE
from € 304,000
Completion date: -2026
Developer: Damac properties
Canal Heights (Luxury apartments by de GRISOGONO in Business Bay) Chic Tower has redefined the very notion of luxury. And now, brace yourself, for a new gem has emerged on the Dubai Canal. Welcome to DAMAC Canal Heights, branded by de GRISOGONO, a luxurious waterfront living experience that embodies the beauty and perfection of nature's most wondrous creation.... the blue pearl. DAMAC Canal Heights brings natural elements to life with a diverse range of amenities that promise year-round serenity and wellbeing. This stunning property encompasses a true gem of vibrant living, with one-of-a-kind multipurpose domes that serve as wellness cocoons, intimate dining experiences, and a perfect space for private parties and gatherings. Outstanding water features such as infinity lap and shell-shaped pools, as well as the essence of the blue pearl, create a timeless, flowing energy throughout the property, transforming it into a multifaceted lifestyle choice of home experience. Inspired by the Greek word 'Chrysogonos' – which means 'begotten of gold' – de GRISOGONO is a luxury brand founded in 1993 by black diamond specialist Fawaz Gruosi, an Italian of Lebanese descent. de GRISOGONO traces its roots to traditional high jewellery that found favour during the Genevan Renaissance of the 16th century. However, even as a modern atelier, the brand stays true to time-honoured craftsmanship while its finest timepieces and jewellery continue to evolve. The community DAMAC Canal Heights de GRISOGONO rises at the edge of the spectacular Dubai Canal in Business Bay – moments from other illustrious DAMAC projects such as Safa Two and AYKON City. Dubbed as the heart of new Dubai, Business Bay is surrounded by one of the city's most sought-after neighbourhoods such as the iconic Burj area with its world-renowned landmarks and Sheikh Zayed Road. A short drive away from DAMAC Canal Heights de GRISOGONO, are the urban leisure avenues of City Walk as well as the classic Jumeira Beach.
Apartment building Upside Business Bay
Apartment building Upside Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023
Developer: SRG PROPERTIES
Upside — is a new 29-story residential building in Business Bay, designed by SRG Properties, offering a choice of studios and 1-bedroom apartments. This is the most exclusive investment opportunity for investors and end users in the complex, which provides quick connection and excellent apartments, as well as brilliant services of the highest quality. This is a family-oriented project focused on the community, which seeks to empower residents thanks to their excellent amenities and amenities to offer them an adapted lifestyle. Where they can grow and improve with various aspects of health, productivity, work, games and entertainment. This environmentally friendly environment provides green and sustainable development with full-fledged higher-class services. An unproblem life experience that brings people together to change their lifestyle and go on a fascinating and systematic journey. Connect to the neighborhood, develop and enjoy life, the most favorable services and benefits that simply elevate the essence to a new form. Where do you enjoy all these pleasures located at your doorstep. Elegantly designed and designed to meet the needs of users with outstanding views and comfort from balconies and rooms. Ultra-high finishes and first-class amenities that will become yours thanks to exceptional amenities and comfort combined with elegance and luxury. Highlights Premium Studios and 1-Bedroom Apartments Near the center of Dubai and Burj Khalifa. Strategic Location in Business Bay, Dubai Affordable attractive payment methods Family area and community Unique premium areas for business and leisure
