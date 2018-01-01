Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira v samom serdce ostrova
About the complex
Julphar Residence is a new project of Rak Properties in a very prestigious location in the heart of Al-Rim, Abu Dhabi. It offers world-class ultra-modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, as well as studio apartments.
Rak Properties offers interior design for world-class apartments, fully equipped kitchens, spacious living rooms and a huge balcony. Residents can enjoy lively activities while relaxing in a secluded place on luxurious terraces with family and children.
Infrastructure:
Julphar Residence offers many world-class functions and amenities, including: a gym, pools for adults and children, a children's playground, a barbecue area, places for relaxation, beautiful green gardens and more.
Location:
The complex is surrounded by world-famous places where it is easy to reach tourist attractions such as Al-Rim Beach, Rome Central Park, Al-Kana Marina, Mangrov Place, Al-Fey Park, Sky Garden Tower, park-view in Abu Dhabi. Residents of the complex can reach any place in a few minutes, for example, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras al-Khaimu.
