Residential complex Apartamenty v komplekse premium-klassa

Dubai, UAE
from € 335,616
Residential complex Apartamenty v komplekse premium-klassa
About the complex

Elevate by Prescott – a new premium residential complex located in the Arjan area. Prescott Development acts as a developer, offering customers a wide selection of real estate for personal residence and investment.

The residential complex includes 223 real estate units, among which there are functional and cozy studios, spacious apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Elegant design and thoughtful layout are complemented by the « Smart Home » system, which provides simpler and more convenient home management.

The premium lifestyle at Elevate by Prescott is emphasized by the wide selection of amenities available to residents:

- Pools;
- Children's play areas;
- Sports fields and equipped fitness center;
- Health Center;
- Barbecue zones;
- Cinema;
- Conversations for relaxation;
- Indoor playgrounds;
- Club lounge.

Location:

The unique location of the complex in the Arjan area opens up a wide selection of facilities necessary for a comfortable life. Greened park spaces for walking, cafes and restaurants, parking, recreation areas, schools and kindergartens – all this is located in close proximity to the residential complex.

Due to the close proximity of the community to key transport routes, residents of Elevate by Prescott can use all the amenities of the emirate, visit entertainment facilities and the most famous attractions.

Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 111.0
Price per m², € 2 806
Apartment price, € 311 474
Dubai, UAE
