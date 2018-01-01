Apartment in New Building 3BR | Ivy Gardens | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Land Residence Complex, known as Ivy Gardens by Samana Developments
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,500 Sqft
- Private swimming pool
- Dressing
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception Area
- Gym
- Swimming pool
- 24/7 Security
- Fitness centre
- Green surrounding
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Multipurpose Lounge
- Leisure & Park
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Fitness centre
- Jogging, Running & Cycling track
- Play grounds
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Yoga & Meditation area
- Sports Facilities
Location Nearby;
- Zayed University – 15 mins
- IMG World of Adventure – 15 mins
- Falconcity Of Wonders – 15 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284