Apartment in New Building 3BR | Ivy Gardens | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE

from € 179,178

36–61 m² 2 apartmens

Completion date: 2024

Azizi Grand — is an elite residential complex located in Dubai Sports City. Project developer Azizi Developments Developer. For sale and for rent in the Azizi Grand are apartments from 1 to 2 bedrooms and studios. All are available in several layout options. Infrastructure: Residents of the Azizi Grand residential complex have such amenities as: - gym; - barbecue area; - SPA; - children's playground; - an outdoor pool at the podium level; - football field; - landscaped gardens on the roof of the podium; - round-the-clock security; - round-the-clock video surveillance; - central air conditioning system. Location: Azizi Grand has an excellent location. From the complex, in just 1-2 minutes, you can take the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which is easily accessible to any of Dubai's areas. Sports City, Golf Tower 2 of the Azizi Grand takes about 15 minutes to get to the nearest public transport stop. Children of residents can reach the Victory Heights Foundation Stage kindergarten in 10 minutes. Next to it is the Empire Aquatic swimming section. GEMS Founders School is a 15-minute drive from the building. Residents will be able to buy food at Grandiose Supermarket. This grocery store is a 20-minute drive from the building. For shopping, the City Center Me'aisem, which is a 5-minute drive from the building, is perfect. Purchasing will also be convenient to travel to Mango Hypermarket 3 ( 20 minutes drive ). Residents will be able to get quality medical services at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. The hospital is a 15-minute drive away. To get to the beaches of Palm Jumeirah or Sufouh Beach, residents will have to spend 15-20 minutes on the way. Within 20 minutes of driving there are several world-class golf courses, including Trump International Golf Club.