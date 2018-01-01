Apartment in New Building 3BR | Ivy Gardens | Prime Location

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 350,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Land Residence Complex, known as Ivy Gardens by Samana Developments

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,500 Sqft
  • Private swimming pool
  • Dressing
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception Area
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • 24/7 Security
  • Fitness centre
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Multipurpose Lounge
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Fitness centre
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Play grounds
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • Sports Facilities

Location Nearby;

  • Zayed University – 15 mins
  • IMG World of Adventure – 15 mins
  • Falconcity Of Wonders – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

