  Apartment in New Building 2BR | Ivy Gardens | Payment Plan

Apartment in New Building 2BR | Ivy Gardens | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 300,000
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Ivy Gardens | Payment Plan
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its client amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located Dubai Land Residence Complex, known as Ivy Gardens by Samana Development

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 15%
  • Easy Installments – 35%
  • Next Installments – 30%
  • 6th Installments – 10%
  • 12th Installments – 5%
  • 18th Installments – 5%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,200 Sqft
  • Private Swimming pool
  • Powder room
  • Dressing / Wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception Area
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • 24/7 Security
  • Fitness centre
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Multipurpose Lounge
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Fitness centre
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Play grounds
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • Sports Facilities

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
