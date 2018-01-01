  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in New Building 1BR | Ivy Gardens | Dubai Land Residence

Dubai, UAE
from € 225,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Land Residence Complex, known as Ivy Gardens by Samana Developers

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 800 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Private Swimming pool
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception Area
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • 24/7 Security
  • Fitness centre
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Multipurpose Lounge
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Fitness centre
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Play grounds
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • Sports Facilities

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • The Villa – 2.3Km
  • Liwan – 2.6Km
  • Dubai Silicon Oasis – 3.5Km
  • Falconcity Of Wonders – 4.3Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Other complexes
Residential complex Comfortable apartments in a new Crest Grande complex by Sobha, with a swimming pool and a gym, Hartland, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Comfortable apartments in a new Crest Grande complex by Sobha, with a swimming pool and a gym, Hartland, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 626,600
Agency: TRANIO
Apartments in a new residential complex near the water in one of the most prosperous areas of Dubai. Facilities of the complex: swimming pool gym barbecue children's play area sauna retails restaurants Payment plan: 60% during construction 40% 2 year post completion Advantages The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located 5 minutes from the Burj Khalifa and the shopping center, 20 minutes from the airport, marina, golf club and Palm Jumeirah. Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
Residential complex Catch residential complex with swimming pools, bar and playground area, in a quiet area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Catch residential complex with swimming pools, bar and playground area, in a quiet area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 436,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project is an architecturally impressive building designed in the style of Miami homes and hotels. It consists of 21 floors and has spacious living spaces and amenities for residents. The light colour palette is used in the living areas. The complex has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Each apartment has 1-2 parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Two pools: swimming pool with sparkling waterfall and a children's pool with safety technology. Other amenities: bar with fresh juices, sunbathing terrace with cabanas and sun loungers, video surveillance and security, play area with ping pong and table football, multi-purpose room for social events, parties, and TV viewing. Location and nearby infrastructure The building offers convenient access to popular areas in Dubai, facilitated by the following public transport network: Underground: metro stations R73, R71 and DMCC 1 Bus lines: 19 bus stops in total in Jumeirah Village Circle Water transport: Marina Mall and Marina Terrace station. Dubai International Airport (DXB) - 38 minutes drive away Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) - 34 minutes.
Residential complex New residence Bellavista with parks and tennis courts close to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Bellavista with parks and tennis courts close to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 153,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the city. The residence features parks and lawns, a swimming pool, a modern gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a large parking, kids' playgrounds, tennis courts, a school. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Satellite TV Double glazing Tile floor Built-in kitchen and appliances (fridge, cooker, hood and washing machine with dryer) Location and nearby infrastructure Burj Khalifa - 19 km Dubai Marina - 14 km International airport - 18 km Dubai Mall - 27 km Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
