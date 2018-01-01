  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building Studio | Ivy Gardens | Samana

Dubai, UAE
from € 131,000
Apartment in New Building Studio | Ivy Gardens | Samana
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio, located in Dubai Land Residence complex, known as Ivy Gardens by Samana Development

Key Highlights;

  • Close to many famous destination & landmarks
  • Luxury private pool apartments available
  • Limited collection of 348 units within the development
  • 14-storey façade with ground & podium level service
  • Leisure pool deck, rooftop infinity pool & green parks areas

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 380 Sqft
  • Open kitchen
  • Private Pool
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception Area
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • 24/7 Security
  • Fitness centre
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Multipurpose Lounge
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Fitness centre
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Play grounds
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • Sports Facilities

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE
