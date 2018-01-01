Apartment in New Building Studio | Ivy Gardens | Samana

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio, located in Dubai Land Residence complex, known as Ivy Gardens by Samana Development

Key Highlights;

Close to many famous destination & landmarks

Luxury private pool apartments available

Limited collection of 348 units within the development

14-storey façade with ground & podium level service

Leisure pool deck, rooftop infinity pool & green parks areas

Amenities & Facilities;

Studio

1 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 380 Sqft

Open kitchen

Private Pool

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception Area

Gym

Swimming pool

24/7 Security

Fitness centre

Green surrounding

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

Multipurpose Lounge

Leisure & Park

Restaurant & Cafe

Jogging, Running & Cycling track

Play grounds

Dining & Retail outlet

Yoga & Meditation area

Sports Facilities

